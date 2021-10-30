Standout student: Araleh Mondragon
Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021
Age: 11
Parents: Dee Dee Arturo
Where are you from? Albert Lea
Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson
Favorite teacher of all time and why? All of them because they are all so nice to me I couldn’t ask for more.
Favorite book/author? “Adventure Time” author unknown
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Past activities hip hop or dance
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try your hardest and you will do great in life.