Standout student: Araleh Mondragon

Age: 11

Parents: Dee Dee Arturo

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Halverson

Favorite teacher of all time and why? All of them because they are all so nice to me I couldn’t ask for more.

Favorite book/author? “Adventure Time” author unknown

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Past activities hip hop or dance

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Try your hardest and you will do great in life.