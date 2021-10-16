Standout Student: Bella Hafstad

Age: 12

Parents: Amanda Hafstad and Zach Frank

Where are you from? Northfield

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Zach because she helped me go through a lot of things.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I took two years of ballet.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t quit just because it’s hard.

What teachers say: “Bella goes above and beyond with her work. She is kind to others and has a really good sense of humor. I enjoy having her in class.”