Standout Student: Jamie Brancato

Age: 17

Parents: Lori Brancato and John Brancato

Where are you from: I am from Long Island, New York

What elementary did you attend: I moved to Alden when I was 8 years old, and I attended Charter Elementary School in New York.

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Gustafson because he’s always there to help you with anything, and he is the one who pushed me to do well in school.

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I work at Subway. I did some work at the Rock here in Albert Lea, and I also did some volunteer work with my cousin at the Legion in Alden.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college to become a veterinarian.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Never give up on your goals. If you think you can achieve it, you can. You just need an open mind, believe in yourself and go for it.