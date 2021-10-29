Steven A. Reese

Steven Reese of Austin was taken from us too soon at the age of 65 in an accident on the night of October 23, 2021 in Albert Lea, MN. Steve was born November 18, 1955 in Albert Lea, MN to Clarence and Barbara (Yerhot) Reese. Steve was raised in Albert Lea, MN. Steve graduated from Albert Lea High School and Vo-Tech. He worked as a UPS delivery man for 36 years.

Steve was united in marriage to his late wife Eileen Reese, on October 24, 1981 in Winnebago, MN. They were married for 37 years and raised their two sons on a hobby farm just outside of Albert Lea. On the hobby farm he enjoyed raising animals, including horses, rabbits, chickens, Jack Russel Terriers, and pigeons.

Aside from raising animals, Steve had many hobbies. He was a past member of the Scavengers Car Club, Christian Motorcycle Association, Sunset Saddle Club, North Star Pigeon Racing Association, and he was the President of South East Minnesota Pigeon Association. In the summertime he enjoyed bike rides, campfires, barbequing smoked meats, pontoon rides, canoeing down the Root River, target shooting, and golfing with family and friends. Steve was even known to race a go-kart around the track. Steve also enjoyed collecting coins and had a great collection of rocks of various shapes, colors, and sizes.

As a widower Steve spent time reconnecting with loved ones and he began to travel. On his vacation to Arizona he met and fell in love with Elgene Van Dyk. In their time together they enjoyed motorsports, car shows, camping, and spending time with family & friends. On July 10th, 2021, Steve and Elgene were married and celebrated with many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Barbara and his late wife Eileen Reese (Teigland). He is survived by his newlywed wife Elgene Reese (Drenth); his beloved sons Andrew (Lindsey) Reese, Rochester, Minnesota, and Matt (Miranda) Reese, Rochester, Minnesota. His stepchildren Eugene (Lisa) Van Dyk, Colorado Springs, Colorado and Andrea (Mike) Stueve, Ontario, California and 9 grandchildren whom he adored, Izabella, Harper, Gavin, Mora, Anna, Joe, Ellie, Jake and Tessa; and his siblings Cathy (Alton) Enderson, and Greg (Joanne) Reese.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bayview Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Sager will officiate. Friends may greet the family from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Bayview Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday.