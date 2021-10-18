Tammy “Oma” Lei Cox

Tammy Lei Cox, 63, of Rochester, MN, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, went forth into the sunrise. She was devoted to her Catholic faith, family and friends. She loved life, holiday celebrations, sharing meals and creating fond memories., but above all her family.

She was born April 18, 1958 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Jim and Joan Kuchelmeister. She is survived by her mom, Joan Kuchelmiester, and her siblings Kim (David) Smith, Dawn (Tim) Borgstahl, Jim Kuchelmeister (Lori), Kristi (Pete) Beeler and Kelli (Garrison) Coley.

Was a loving mom to her children: Gene Truman III (Christa), Justin, Tanya, Adam (Rachel), Kristopher (Holly), Gabrielle & Maria. Was “Oma” to many including her grandchildren: Sammantha Jo, Gene Truman IV, Thorton ,Kaleb, Drew, Mayson & Tyler. Ashleigh, Sophia, Justine & Amelia. Langston and Keaton. Adam Jr, Bailey, Elizabell & Jase. Kourtney, Kristopher Charles, & Triton.

Services to be planned at a later date.