Tigers finish home season against Scarlets

In their final home meet of the season, the Albert Lea girls’ swim and dive team hosted fellow Big Nine competitors Mankato West Tuesday night.

The Tigers struggled to gain momentum early in the meet, costing them in the long run and eventually falling to the Scarlets 90-81.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of freshman Hailey Deming, senior Brooke Hanson, and sophomores Hatty Adams and Emery Brouwers came in second with a time of 2:09.79. Albert Lea’s second team of senior Taylor Palmer, sophomores Hannah Barclay and Erin Boorsma, and freshman Julia Doppelhammer came in fifth with a time of 2:33.87.

In the next event, senior Leah Rognes finished the 200-yard freestyle in second place with a time of 2:22.47. Sophomore Alex Funk finished in fifth with a time of 2:42.75 and McKenzie Fields came in sixth with a time of 2:44.65.

The Scarlets took the top three positions in the 200-yard individual medley, while Adams and Doppelhammer came in fourth and fifth, respectively — Adams with a time of 2:56.49, and Doppelhammer with a time of 2:57.88.

Brouwers then picked up her second runner-up finish on the night and first one in an individual event, finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.60. Hanson came in fifth with a time of 28.74 and Palmer came in sixth with a time of 30.23.

Senior Jenna Steffl finished second out of four competitors in the one-meter diving event, coming away with a final score of 177.60.

After a short break, the Tigers were back in the pool for the 100-yard butterfly, in which Adams was the only Tiger swimming, finishing in fourth place with a time of 1:16.39.

Brouwers again picked up another second-place finish, coming in with a time of 58.61 in the 100-yard varsity freestyle. Deming finished in fourth with a time of 1:00.96, and Boorsma came in sixth with a time of 1:07.85.

Rognes and Doppelhammer both swam in the 500-yard freestyle, with Rognes finishing in third with a time of 6:32.60 and Doppelhammer coming in fourth with a time of 6:35.65.

The relay team of Palmer, Adams, Fields and Hanson notched the Tigers first win of the night, claiming first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 2:01.44.

Deming continued the Tigers’ win streak by finishing the 100-yard backstroke in first place with a time of 1:13.89, and was followed by a win from Hanson in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:24.89.

Finally Albert Lea’s team of Deming, Doppelhammer, Rognes and Brouwers capped off the night with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:17.41.

The Tigers have now wrapped up their home season, but still have two meets remaining in the regular season — the first of which takes place Tuesday at St. Peter.