Tribune Editorial: Website has same content with an updated layout

You have likely noticed in the last week that the Albert Lea Tribune website has changed.

Though the new site has a different look, all of the content that you’ve grown to enjoy and look for has not changed.

While some of the navigation tools are still being restored, when they’re complete we hope you find the new site to be user friendly and slightly faster, too.

It should also be easier to navigate for readers on mobile devices.

The Albert Lea Tribune online is updated around the clock throughout the day as the news happens, and we hope you can use it as a resource to stay informed of things happening in the community.