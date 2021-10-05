Trisha Joy Wayne, age 31, passed away on October 1, 2021.

Trisha was born on September 20, 1990 to Rodney and Barb Wayne in Albert Lea, MN. She attended NRHEG Schools and following her graduation, she attended Riverland Community College for cosmetology. Trisha opened up her own salon, “Bliss Beauty” in Geneva, where she enjoyed visiting with her clients. She also bartended at the Geneva Bar and Grill where she was able to socialize and have fun!

She enjoyed all the time spent with family and friends at Wayne Lake and Harmony Park, drinking her favorite beer-Mich Golden. Yearly family vacations were a favorite at Stony Point Resort in Cass Lake. Trisha had a zest for life, was carefree, loving and family centered and loved being an aunt! She was always the life of the party and loved to dance. She was often found watching and cheering on the Vikings. Trisha loved riding horses and the time spent at the Yaunt 2 Ranch cheering everyone on.

Preceded in death by, grandparents, Roger Wayne, Marshall and Shirley Jensen, David Heyer; aunt, Jeanette Pospesel, Claudia Wayne; and cousin, Tom Roth.

She is survived by her fiancée, Tyler Kruckeberg; parents, Barb (Kipp) Heyer and Rodney (Dana) Wayne; grandparents, Joyce Wayne, Diane Heyer and Cheryl and Dennis Miller; sisters, Jessica (Matt) Nielsen; Remi (Nolan Hohenstein) Wayne, Alexis (Derek) Bartness, Tess (Justin) Brown and Taylar (Dillon) Parpart; nieces, Skylar Nielsen, Lanae Kruckeberg and Emma Weeks; nephews, Cash Kruckeberg and Jack Weeks; fur babies, Debbie, Ayla, Bandit and her favorite horse, Chrome; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation 4:00 PM -8:00 PM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Community Lutheran Church, Geneva, MN with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Geneva Cemetery.