Vikings and Bulldogs run in Top of Iowa Conference cross country meet

The Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both met at the NIACC campus in Mason City to compete in the Top of Iowa Conference meet Thursday afternoon.

The Lake Mills boys team was the only one of the four area squads to fill out a team big enough to compete in the team portion of the event.

The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Justin Rygh, who came in 13th place with a time of 17:57. Freshman Kade Van Roekel came in 52nd with a time of 20:10, and senior Reese Wilhelm came in 90th place with a time of 22:08.

Rounding out the team score for the Bulldogs was sophomore Bryce Budach in 92nd place with a time of 22:14, and freshman Alejandro Vazquezperez in 97th place with a time of 23:29.

As a team, Lake Mills finished in 14th place with a final score of 312. Forest City finished on top of the team standings with a score of 86. St. Ansgar senior Riley Witt was the top finisher with a time of 16:14.

The Northwood-Kensett boys’ team was led by senior Thomas Block with a time of 19:08, earning him a 36th place finish. Fellow senior Hayden Moore was right behind in 37th place with a time of 19:12. Sophomore Christopher Madson finished in 58th with a time of 20:22, and freshman Trent Tiedemann finished in 94th with a time of 22:43.

Both the Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills girls’ teams had two runners competing.

The Vikings were led by sophomore Megan Ocel with a time of 22:44. Freshman Macy Thorson finished in 64th place with a time of 25:59.

The Bulldogs top finisher was sophomore Kyla Johnson in 40th place with a time of 24:06. Junior Sydnee Lindemann finished in 74th place with a time of 27:30.

Newman Catholic won the team portion of the meet with a final score of 1:50.35. Osage junior Katelyn Johnston won the race with a final time of 18:54.

Both the Vikings and Bulldogs will compete again at the state qualifying meet at Newman Catholic High School on Thursday.