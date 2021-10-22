Woman taken into custody after shots fired at hotel

A Mason City woman was arrested Friday morning after allegedly firing a bullet into a hotel room at Motel 6 in Albert Lea.

Jessica Ann Hutfles, 31, was taken into custody but official charges remain pending due to an ongoing investigation, according to a press release from the Albert Lea Police Department.

At approximately 8:50 a.m. officers from the Albert Lea Police Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to Motel 6 on East Main Street after receiving a call from a person who said a woman had shot a bullet into his hotel room door and fled the scene.

The caller was able to describe Hutfles by the clothes she was wearing, and officers were able to locate her within minutes of the initial call and a short distance away from the crime scene. Hutfles was taken into custody and a firearm was located.

The release stated there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

If anyone has any information they would like to share pertaining to the case, contact detectives David Miller or Julie Kohl from the Albert Lea Police Department.