1 arrested for fleeing police, controlled substance charge and other reports

Published 8:19 am Monday, November 29, 2021

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Leroy Stevenson, 60, for felony fleeing police and fifth-degree controlled substance after a chase at 7:27 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blake Avenue and U.S. Highway 65.

Mailbox damaged

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:57 a.m. Friday of a mailbox that was damaged at 26576 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Danielle She Davis, 28, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and stop sign violation after a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Second Street and South Newton Avenue.

Brush fire reported

Deputies received a report at 5:16 a.m. Saturday of a large brush near the intersection of 797th Avenue and State Line Road. The Glenville Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 1:41 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 2214 E. Main St.

Damage reported

Damage was reported at 3:38 p.m. Friday a 1320 S. Broadway.

Damage was reported to a house at 5:29 p.m. Friday at 321 Adams Ave.

Woman injured after door smashed

Police received a report at 6:08 p.m. Friday of a woman that was bleeding from the face after a male reportedly smashed in a glass door at 201 N. First Ave.

Check forgery reported

Police received a report of possible check forgery at 7:40 p.m. Friday on Madison Avenue in Albert Lea.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 51, on local warrants at 11:33 p.m. Friday at 302 Court St.

Police arrested Carl Sundberg, 31, on a local warrant at 2:13 a.m. Saturday at 319 Court St.

Jonathan Fredrick Eggers, 34, turned himself in on a warrant at 8:50 p.m. Sunday a 411 S. Broadway

Houses egged

Houses were reported egged Saturday night at 703 Freeborn Ave. and 701 Minnesota Ave. A house was also reported egged at 902 St. Jacob Ave.

1 arrested for probable violation

Police arrested Daniel Joseph Morris, 34, on a probable cause harassment restraining order violation at 12:02 a.m. Sunday at 611 Freeborn Ave.

Internet scam reported

Police received a report at 5:42 a.m. Sunday of a possible internet scam involving a resident in Albert Lea.

More News

23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County

Tree to be lit Sunday in memory of loved ones lost in the community

New Richland man rescued from Rice Lake

Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials