11 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County; 1 death in Mower County

Freeborn County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no new hospitalizations.

The new cases included one person between 15 and 19, one person in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s, three people in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one person in their 90s, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

There are currently 87 active cases.

The health department said of the 5,021 people in the county who have tested positive, 53 of those people have been reinfected.

The following are new cases reported in the area:

• Faribault County: one new case

• Mower County: 12 new cases, one new death of a person between 70 and 74 years of age

• Steele County: 21 new cases

• Waseca County: seven new cases

Statewide, 2,956 new cases were reported, along with 43 deaths.