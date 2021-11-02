2 arrested for fleeing police and other reports

Police arrested Weston William Zuehl, 38, for fleeing an officer and local and out of county warrants after a reported traffic stop at 10:07 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frank Hall Drive and East Seventh Street.

Police arrested Calvin James Myhre, 25, for fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and a Hennepin County warrant after a traffic stop at 9:47 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Interstate 35. Dustin Lucas Nesje, 27, was also taken into custody by Wort County for eluding.

Theft by check reported

Deputies received a report of theft by check at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday in Alden.

Mailbox explodes

Deputies received a report at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday that someone had put firecrackers in a mailbox and damaged it at 80268 120th St., Glenville.

Deputies found an exploded mailbox at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday at 24443 700th Ave.

Man turns himself in on warrant

Evan Douglas Fure, 18, reportedly turned himself in on local warrants at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday of stolen ladders at 700 U.S. Highway 69 S.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday a 2308 Hendrickson Road.