2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Juan Manuel Bueno-Guzman, 26, turned himself in on local warrants at 5:03 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Jacqueline Kaye Clack, 53, on an Anoka County warrant at 8:26 a.m. Monday at 507 Commercial St.

Threats made at business

Police received a report at 10:24 a.m. Monday of threats that were made over the phone at 132 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Meagan Renee Dietrich, 21, for domestic assault at 11:04 a.m. Monday at 816 St. Thomas Ave.

1 arrested for obstructing, disorderly conduct

Police arrested Marni Linette Rhyan, 51, for obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and trespassing at 1:35 p.m. Monday at 811 Plaza St.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 3 p.m. Monday of a window that had been broken out at 819 Freeborn Ave.

A lock was reported broken on a storage pod at 7:44 p.m. Monday at 201 W. Main St.

Damage was reported to door jams at 4:11 p.m. Monday at 87252 State Highway 251 in Hollandale.

Apartment broken into

Police received a report at 6:15 p.m. Monday of an apartment that was forced open at 800 S. Fourth Ave. There was about $1,000 in damage.

Check stolen out of mailbox

Deputies received a report of a check that was stolen out of a mailbox and fraudulently copied at 1:47 p.m. Monday at 70327 240th St.