24-PR-21-1645 ZOOM

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District Court

File Number: 24-PR-21-1645

Case Type: Formal

Unsupervised

Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing

In re the Estate of Orin Robert Krause, Decedent

You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.

Hearing Information

December 15, 2021

Probate Hearing

2:15 PM

The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Steven Schwab, Freeborn County District Court.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.

You must:

• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.

• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit www.mncourts.gov/Remote Hearings for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.

• Contact the court at 507-668-6014 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.

To join by internet:

1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.

2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):

Meeting ID: 160 836 6379

Passcode: 336806

3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.

4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen. 5. Click Share Video.

To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet): Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.

1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864 2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode:

Meeting ID: 160 836 6379 Passcode: 336806

Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.

Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.

Dated: November 1, 2021

Rebecca S. Mittag Freeborn County Court Administrator 411 South Broadway Albert Lea MN 56007 507-668-6014

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 13 and 20, 2021

24-PR-21-1645 ZOOM