5 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in Freeborn County

Five new people in Freeborn County were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the update from health officials released Monday.

The update is for the 24-period from 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

Seventeen new cases were also reported.

The new cases included the following:

• One person between 0 and 4

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people in their 20s

• One person in their 30s

• Three people in their 40s

• Five people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

The county has 113 active cases.

In the area the following new cases were reported:

• Faribault County: 17 new cases

• Mower County: 22 new cases

• Steele County: 30 new cases

• Waseca County: 17 new cases

Statewide, 5,266 new cases were reported. Deaths were not processed because of the Veterans Day holiday. Details of newly reported deaths will resume Tuesday.