5 things to do this week

1

Fallfest Polka Worship Service

First Lutheran Church will host a special worship experience and German celebration meal on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. at 301 W. Clark St.

Music will be presented by Chuck Thiel and The Jolly Ramblers. Dinner will be served in Bethany Hall following the service.

Meal includes Bavarian marinated center cut pork chop, red cabbage, spaetzle and black forest cake. Children’s meal includes hot dog and macaroni and cheese.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased in the church office or in the gathering space between services.

2

St. Theodore school purse bingo

St. Theodore Catholic School will host purse bingo at Marian Hall of St. Theodore Catholic Church starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $35 through Thursday and $50 at the door. Doors open at noon.

In addition to the main bingo games, there will be accessories raffles. Walking tacos will also be available, along with a cash bar.

Tickets are available at St. Theodore school or the parish office. They can also be purchased by contacting Melissa Wittmer, Bri McKinney or Tammy Kesler.

People should enter at the school entrance at 323 E. Clark St.

All proceeds will benefit St. Theodore school.

3

The Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Shopping Event

Your partner out hunting this weekend during the deer opener? Join several Albert Lea businesses for your very own buck hunt on Friday and Saturday with the Deer Widows Big Buck Hunt Shopping Event. While shopping and dining at participating stores throughout Albert Lea, you can be entered to win a giveaway basket.

See the Albert Lea Main Street program for full details.

4

Ascension Lutheran’s Time and Talent Bazaar

Ascension Lutheran Church will have its annual Time and Talent Bazaar from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will include morning coffee, rolls, scones and fruit. Lefse, baked goods, crafts and RADA products will be available for purchase.

5

Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair

The Glenville Area Women of Today will host a Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.,m. Saturday at Glenville-Emmons Elementary School. Lunch will also be available.