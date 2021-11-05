5 things to do this week

1

Golden Bubble Fall Sip & Shop

Get a good start on your Christmas shopping or enjoy a fun girls day at the Golden Bubble Saturday during the Fall Sip & Shop event.

The event goes from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at 11575 State Highway 22 in Wells.

There will be local vendors and makers, along with food and drinks.

2

Community Band fall concert

Albert Lea Community Band will host its fall concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Albert Lea High School auditorium.

The event will honor veterans and help kickstart the Albert Lea Salvation Army’s annual red kettle campaign.

Admission is free, though donations will be collected for the Albert Lea Salvation Army at the concert.

As required by District 241, masks are required for attendance.

3

Holidays Ahead

Holidays Ahead at First Lutheran Church will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Bethany Hall of the church.

Coffee with egg bake and pastries will be available, along with crafts, lefse, a bake shop, gift baskets and more. The Perfect Gif shop will also be open.

Masks are recommended.

The event is sponsored by First Lutheran Church Women for local and global missions.

4

Fundraise waffle breakfast

The Albert Lea High School choir will have a Dad’s Belgian waffle breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.

The breakfast will raise money for the choir’s trip to Europe.

Cost is $8 per person. Tickets are available for dine-in or carry out.

5

Moose Lodge Gun Bash

The Albert Lea Moose Lodge will host a Gun Bash at 11 a.m. Saturday.

According to the advertisement for the event, thousands of dollars of guns will be raffled. Burger baskets will also be available.

Pre-registration is requested.

For more information, call 507-402-0255 or email bnksorenson@hotmail.com.