5 things to do this week

1

Free State Park Day

Check out Myre-Big Island State Park or any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks and recreation areas for free on Friday.

This is one of four dates throughout the year that parks are open to the public at no charge.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the goal is to encourage families to spend time together with a walk outdoors.

The organization states walking offers multiple benefits, including increased well-being, increased creativity, better brain function and more flexibility and stamina, among others.

The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.

Myre-Big Island State Park is at 19499 780th Ave. in Albert Lea.

2

Small Business Saturday

Saturday is Small Business Saturday in Albert Lea and around the nation. It was created to encourage people to shop small during the biggest shopping season of the year and occurs annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Numerous businesses will be open with special sales to mark the day.

As part of Small Business Saturday, the Albert Lea Main Street program is in the middle of a Shop Small Bingo initiative. People can download the card at the Albert Lea Main Street website www.albertleamainstreet.com.

Bingo runs through Dec. 10. At that time, people should return their complete or incomplete cards to 132 N. Broadway or email a photo to Tina@explorealbertlea.com for a chance to win prizes.

3

Pots on Broadway

Local residents, organizations and businesses have adopted downtown planters and decorated them for the holiday season.

Now it’s time to select your favorite.

On each planter is a sign with a number and a QR code that will take people to the voting form. Or, people can visit the Albert Lea Main Street Program Facebook page, Instagram account or website at www.albertleamainstreet.com to find the voting form. Voters are asked to choose their top three pots.

Voting is open through Dec. 8, and the winners will be announced at the Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 9.

4

Bad Habits Trio

Enjoy the evening before Thanksgiving with some live music from Bad Habits Trio, a band from northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, at 9 p.m. Wednesday at 112 on Broadway in Albert Lea.

5

Letters to Santa

The Albert Lea Recreation Department has started collecting letters to send off to Santa Claus.

Children of all ages are invited to drop off their letters in the Santa mailbox at City Arena from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 20 or leave them in the Recreation Department drop box. People should leave a return address so Santa can send a reply.

Letters can also be mailed to Santa Claus, ℅ Albert Lea Recreation, 221 E. Clark St., Albert Lea, MN 56007.