65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations on Tuesday in the update from health officials.

The update includes data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.

The county presently has 159 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.

The new cases included the following:

• Five cases between 0 and 4

• Eight cases between 5 and 9

• Four cases between 10 and 14

• Two cases between 15 and 19

• 10 cases in their 20s

• 10 cases in their 30s

• Three cases in their 40s

• 11 cases in their 50s

• Six cases in their 60s

• Three cases in their 70s

• Two cases in their 80s

• One case in their 90s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 31 new cases

• Mower County: 67 new cases

• Steele County: 91 new cases

• Waseca County: 47 new cases

Statewide, 11,455 new cases were reported, along with 37 deaths.