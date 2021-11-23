65 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County
Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Freeborn County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and three new hospitalizations on Tuesday in the update from health officials.
The update includes data from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday.
The county presently has 159 active cases, according to the Freeborn County Public Health Department.
The new cases included the following:
• Five cases between 0 and 4
• Eight cases between 5 and 9
• Four cases between 10 and 14
• Two cases between 15 and 19
• 10 cases in their 20s
• 10 cases in their 30s
• Three cases in their 40s
• 11 cases in their 50s
• Six cases in their 60s
• Three cases in their 70s
• Two cases in their 80s
• One case in their 90s
The following new cases were reported in other area counties:
• Faribault County: 31 new cases
• Mower County: 67 new cases
• Steele County: 91 new cases
• Waseca County: 47 new cases
Statewide, 11,455 new cases were reported, along with 37 deaths.