ACT to perform “A Christmas Story”

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 56th season with “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Dec. 2–12.

Based on the motion picture “A Christmas Story” that runs round-the-clock on TV during the holidays, this musical is set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Homan, Indiana. It follows 9-year-old Ralphie and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

“A Christmas Story, The Musical,” co-directed by Glen and Nick Parsons with musical direction by Barb Lang, will be performed at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center in downtown Albert Lea on Dec. 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Shows start at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday, Dec. 12, matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144, online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. \Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Albert Lea Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization featuring local actors, directors and stage crew who volunteer their time. All performances are at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway, in downtown Albert Lea. For ticket prices and more information, go to actonbroadway.com or find ACT on Broadway on Facebook.