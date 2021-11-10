Allie Rene Hitchcock, age 73, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 7, 2021.

Allie was born to William and Helen Hitchcock in Bloomington, Illinois on March 6, 1948. Allie lived in several states that include Minnesota, Utah, and California. Allie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and had many friends in the Reseda and Bakersfield Wards, in CA. Allie held many jobs, from making candles, bookkeeping, and selling Mary Kay Cosmetics. Allie loved to cook, bake, crochet baby blankets, sew quilts and pillow covers, travel, listen to country music, garden and can vegetables, sing in her church choir, play “Candy Crush”, read, and do genealogy for her church. Allie often told us that her faith saved her life and was blessed to be in the presence of the sisters and brothers of the churches she attended.

Allie is survived by her beloved son, Michael Hitchcock of Los Angeles, CA and her best friend Sheri Cheney of Albert Lea, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Hitchcock and brother, Bill Hitchcock.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 20th at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Albert Lea, MN at 1:00 PM.

If you wish to send flowers, please send to: 2149 Harmony Ave Albert Lea, MN 56007.