Anna Mae Lee, age 89, of Ellendale, passed away on November 21, 2021.

Anne was born on January 27, 1932 to Paul and Rosina Butler in Albert Lea, MN.

She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, puzzles and canning. Her kitchen was always open, no one left without being fed. Her home was always open for anyone that needed a place to stay.

Anna is survived by her children, Steve Lee and Mark (Kathy); foster son, Robert Iverson; brother, LaVern Hoelscher; grandchildren, Derek and Katie Lee; close friend, Sandy Carter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; parents, Paul and Rosina Butler; grandson, Matthew Lee; sisters, Doris Erlandson, Marion Shaunce, Rosemary Graham and Patricia Schafer; infant sister, Mary Butler.

Visitation, 6pm-9pm, Friday, November 26, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral Mass 11 am, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Theodore Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10 am