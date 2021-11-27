April Jeppson: Filled with joy, gratitude this Thanksgiving

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I grabbed my phone off my desk and noticed that I had a message on it. It was from my neighbor — she wanted me to give her a call quick. I wasn’t sure if she needed to borrow some ingredients for a meal she was making, or if she noticed that there was something wrong with our house, but either way I knew that it was important. I gave her a call back to find out that our water was about to be shut off. Her son works for the department and when he saw our address, he figured he better try and reach out to us.

If you know me, you know that this kind of stuff happens more often than it should. There was a time when I was juggling my bills so franticly that I was on the verge of something being shut off all the time. Those days are gone. I have most of my bills set up for automatic payment, but there are a few strangers that require me to stop into their office in order to set it up. Well, if I can’t remember to pay my bills, I can pretty much guarantee that I’m not going to remember to stop into their office and fill out the paperwork to set up auto pay.

I used to be embarrassed by this kind of thing, but when I was talking to my neighbor all I felt was gratitude. I was so thankful that her son was able to pick out the address and realize who we were. I was thankful that he reached out to his mother, and in turn, his mother reached out to us. I was thankful for the nice lady who answered the phone and took my payment without giving me any grief. Like I previously mentioned, I’ve been in situations like this before, and the person on the other end taking the payment isn’t always that nice.

After about 10 minutes, the problem was resolved, and I sat in my office and smiled. I didn’t even realize that a major problem was about to happen, and yet I had people looking out for me and protecting me. I’ve only lived in this town for 10 years, but I am truly blessed by the people who are in my life. These are quality, caring, nice people and I have the honor of knowing them.

Thanksgiving was this week, and I have so much to be thankful for. I have a roof over my head, healthy family members, a warm bed to crawl into at night and I have running water, thanks to my neighbors. A few years ago, I had a laundry list of things I wanted for Christmas, but today I can honestly say there is nothing that I need. Sure, there are things I’d like, for instance a two-week European vacation — but in all seriousness, I want for nothing.

I hope that I can be the reason someone smiles. I hope I can help others in the way I’ve been helped. I hope the feeling of joy and gratitude that fills my heart right now, can fill your hearts, too. Happy Thanksgiving.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.