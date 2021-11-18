Arnold T. Tuttle

Arnold Tilford Tuttle passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his home at St. John ‘s Knutson Place, independent living apartments, Albert Lea, MN with his wife Verna, daughter, Marcia, and son-in-law, Larry by his bedside.

Funeral services for Arnold will be held Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11am at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN. Reverend Michael Lilienthal will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.

Arnold was born April 7, 1925 in Kossuth County, IA to Joseph and Emma (Gangstee) Tuttle. He attended and graduated from Elmore, IA High School. Arnold enlisted in the Army and served our country while overseas during World War II. Returning home safely after the war, he married Verna J. Varland in Albert Lea, MN. The two had met through being pen-pals during Arnold’s time in the service. Arnold and Verna resided in Albert Lea and Rochester the last 74 years. He worked for Montgomery Ward stores for many years and then Imperial Carpets until becoming an independent contractor installing carpets and floor tiles for many homes in the Albert Lea area. Arnold was an avid woodworker producing wooden rocking horses for his great-grandchildren and creating many wooden walking canes for himself and others to use and enjoy. Arnold and Verna lived in the own home until February of this year when they moved to the independent living apartments at Knutson Place.

Arnold is survived by his loving wife, Verna, to whom he has been married to for 74 years; daughter, Marcia (Larry) Dahleen, Kiester, MN; daughter-in-law Linda Tuttle-Olson (previous wife of deceased son, Steve) and her husband Steve Olson; grandchildren, Mark (Brenda) Tuttle, Eagle River, AK, Sacha (Shari) Yasseri, Otsego, MN, Leah (Lee) Bjorklund, Prior Lake, MN; great-grandchildren, Wil, Tait, Simone, and Jonas Yasseri and Gabe, Gracie, and Garrick Bjorklund; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Emma Tuttle; son Steve Tuttle; brother, Julius Tuttle; sisters, Murreen Peterson, Alma Engerby, Ethlyn Scafer; son-in-laws, Hooshang Yasseri and Tony Kammer.