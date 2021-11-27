Barbara Jean Waalkens

Celebration of Life for Barbara Waalkens will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday (12/5) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com

Barbara Jean (Peterson) Waalkens, age 80 of Albert Lea, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Barbara was born on February 21, 1941 to Clifford and Dagnie (Hanson) Peterson in Albert Lea. She attended Albert Lea School and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1959. After Barbara graduated, she worked at Interstate Power Company. She married Herbert Waalkens on January 6, 1961 at East Freeborn Lutheran Church. After raising her family, Barbara went back to school and attained her LPN Degree. She worked as a LPN at Fountain Lake Treatment Center, Sacred Heart Nursing Home, and REM Woodvale.

Barbara enjoyed going hunting, fishing, and camping with Herb and family. Together they would tend to their big gardens. She was famous for her quilting, seamstress abilities, and her baked goods. She taught many family members how to make lefse. She also enjoyed a good book and her monthly card club get togethers. Most of all, Barbara loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her M&Ms also known as her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her children Michael (Linda) Waalkens and Jay (Sue) Waalkens; daughter-in-law Jodie (Chad) Lindell; grandchildren Timothy “Maynard” (Barbara) Waalkens, Alisha “Mabel” (Shawn) Groeneweg, Benjamin “Marvin” (Fiance Jeanna Bergman) Waalkens, Taran “Melvin” (Kami) Waalkens, Heather “Martha” (Stephan) Rood, and Jonathan “Martin” (Audrice) Waalkens; step-grandchildren David and Mikayla Lindell; great-grandchildren Andilynn, Carsen, Bentley, Aubrionna, Wyatt, Xhaiden, Thorin, Paisley, and Baby Girl Waalkens on the way; siblings Sandra Fredrickson, Clifton Peterson, and Charles (Vivian) Peterson; sister-in-law Rena Marlene (Michael) Waalkens-Masyga; beloved dog Emma; special friend Rosemary Bloomquist; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Herb; son Andrew; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Peter (Karen) Waalkens; and her beloved dog Sassy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to American Cancer Society or to the family.