Barry A. Tolbers 66, of St Peter, MN formerly of Albert Lea passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11am at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm at Bayview and 1 hour prior to the service.

Barry Alan Tolbers was born on September 6, 1955 to Harold and Bernice (Dusbabek) Tolbers in Albert Lea, MN. He grew up in the area attending Albert Lea Schools. After graduation he attended vocational school for mechanical drafting. Barry worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad until a car accident left him disabled.

Barry married Dawn Schmidt on July 6, 1981 at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. Dawn passed away April 2, 1998.

Barry loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing darts, and listening to music (Classic Rock).

Barry is survived by his children; Tony (Jen) Tolbers, Serena (Brian) Gardner, and Becky (Tez Warren) Tolbers; grandchildren, Teaghen, Caden, Carsen, Anthony, Xavier, and Alaynah; sister, Judy (Rick) Zoller; and nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dawn; brother, Allen Tolbers; and nephew, Robert Mereness.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.