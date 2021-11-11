Big Stone Therapies opens in new medical plaza

By James Sanchez, for the Tribune

The city of Albert Lea continues to grow as another business has decided to call this place home.

Big Stone Therapies, established in 1990 out of Big Stone City, South Dakota, has set up shop in the John & Susan Morrison Medical Plaza. Big Stone Therapies, on 2440 Bridge Ave., Suite 300, looks to bring additional therapy options, including physical, occupational and speech therapies, said Clinical Manager Tom Sullivan.

Sullivan said the business is driven by its mission statement to be “dedicated to providing excellence in rehabilitation services by optimizing health function for families and business within their communities through caring, hands-on healing.” Big Stone Therapies also brings a more laid-back, positive and friendly attitude that brushes up against an almost familial atmosphere to their operations.

Whether it is therapist, Jay Adelman, welcoming you with a friendly smile, or the Albert Lea homegrown therapy service representative, Alexis, Big Stone Therapies certainly makes a concerted effort to tightly adhere to their mission statement.

When asked, Sullivan reported that it is something they are proud of, as it also represents part of their four core values: faith, family, fairness and fun.

He said faith is the guiding point for staff to provide the best care possible and the most holistic value.

“We are wanting to make sure that everyone is taken care of,” Sullivan said.

The business operates with the mindset that employees are family and that extends to the community.

Regarding fairness, he said they want “to give everyone a fair shake and the best opportunity, especially when it comes to health care. We want to give the best care we can.”

Finally, regarding fun, Sullivan said, “we try to keep it light hearted.”

“As you walk in the door, you will notice we have an inviting atmosphere, with music playing and smiles and friendly service,” he said.

Big Stone Therapies also spreads its abundance to those in need, which is manifested by their efforts in sending therapeutic professionals to assist in their Guatemala mission. That mission provides “rehabilitation therapies to men, women and children in impoverished areas.” The four core values are also practiced there as well.

Big Stone Therapies opened their doors for business on Nov. 1, however will have their grand opening at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 with a ribbon cutting by the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. There will be beverages available.