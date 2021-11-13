BNI leadership announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Submitted

The 2021-22 BNI leadership team is, from left, President Ruth Cyphers of AdMfg, Inc., Vice President Lucas Schuster of ReMax Properties and Secretary-Treasurer Lindsay Kramer of It’s Worth It Wellness Studio. The Early Bird Networkers of BNI provide a positive, supportive organization based upon mutual support. Members are committed to fellow members and to the Givers Gain philosophy, understanding that when they give business to others, they get business in return. The group’s mission is to encourage a culture of a professionalism amongst the business community, providing education to members to help them increase their business through a structured, positive, innovative, accountable program that enables them to recognize their highest potential and develop long-term, meaningful relationships with quality business professionals. Visitors are welcome at the chapter, which meets every Thursday from 7:15 to 8:45 a.m. Please register online at bnimn.com. Provided

