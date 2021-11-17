Cemstone receives National Producer Excellence in Quality Award for 11th consecutive year

Cemstone has been chosen as a recipient of the 2021 National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Producer Excellence in Quality Award. This is the 11th year in a row that Cemstone has received this award, according to a press release.

The NRMCA’s Producer Excellence in Quality Award recognizes the commitment to quality initiatives of ready mixed concrete producer members. This award is intended to provide a basis to recognize those that strive for continuous improvement through their quality initiatives. It sets measurable goals for those concrete producers interested in elevating their own quality management systems.

The Producer Excellence in Quality Award criteria is based on the following categories: management commitment and decision process, customer focus, human resources, production facility and equipment, material management and testing, specification and mixture review, and measurement analysis and improvement. By meeting and exceeding this criterion, the concrete industry is able to set qualification levels of ready mixed concrete producers to break down an industry barrier of changing specifications from prescription-based to performance-based specifications has been the qualification level of a concrete producer.

A shift to performance-based specifications is the next logical step in the evolution of the ready mixed concrete industry. Performance-based specifications provide details of required results including strength and other mechanical properties along with requirements for durability and serviceability. The results are verifiable through standardized measurement or testing to assure the product meets the desired requirements. Finally, performance-based specifications are free of process limitations such as mixture proportions and construction methods. Performance-based specifications encourage innovative products and construction methods along with rigorous quality management systems that lead to superior products and satisfied customers.

“We are very proud to be in a select group of companies that have achieved this award,” said Lars Anderson, Cemstone’s engineering services manager. It is an honor to be nationally recognized by the NRMCA for our commitment to quality for the past 11 years in row. Cemstone is committed to continual improvement of our quality management practices and standard operating procedures.”