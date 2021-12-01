City announces transfer station, demolition landfill winter hours
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021
The city this week announced winter hours for the transfer station and demolition landfill through March 31.
Hours are as follows:
• Tuesday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Services include the following:
- Household garbage disposal
- Demolition debris disposal
- Brush disposal
- Yard waste composting (compost permit)
- Electronics recycling
- Appliance recycling
- Used oil recycling
- Scrap metal recycling
- Cardboard/paper recycling
- Glass/can recycling
The city has free compost and woodchips (when available).