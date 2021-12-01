City announces transfer station, demolition landfill winter hours

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 30, 2021

By Submitted

The city this week announced winter hours for the transfer station and demolition landfill through March 31.

Hours are as follows:

• Tuesday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services include the following:

  • Household garbage disposal             
  • Demolition debris disposal
  • Brush disposal
  • Yard waste composting (compost permit)
  • Electronics recycling                          
  • Appliance recycling
  • Used oil recycling                             
  • Scrap metal recycling
  • Cardboard/paper recycling                
  • Glass/can recycling

The city has free compost and woodchips (when available).

