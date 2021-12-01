City announces transfer station, demolition landfill winter hours

The city this week announced winter hours for the transfer station and demolition landfill through March 31.

Hours are as follows:

• Tuesday and Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services include the following:

Household garbage disposal

Demolition debris disposal

Brush disposal

Yard waste composting (compost permit)

Electronics recycling

Appliance recycling

Used oil recycling

Scrap metal recycling

Cardboard/paper recycling

Glass/can recycling

The city has free compost and woodchips (when available).