Community send-off planned for boys cross country team

Albert Lea High School will host a community send-off for the boys’ cross country team Saturday morning as they depart for the state meet in Northfield.

The bus will leave from the high school parking lot at 11:15 a.m. All community members are welcome to arrive a few minutes prior to departure to wish the team luck as they leave, according to a press release.

The plan is to create a tunnel of cars, fans and signs giving encouragement as the bus departs. They will be escorted out of town by Albert Lea Public Safety.

The team is slated to run in the Class AA boys meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. An award ceremony for the top 10 individuals and top three teams will follow at 4:15.