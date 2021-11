Connie Sue Rygh, age 66, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 20, 2021.

Connie was born on August 30, 1955 to Kenneth and Marian Odson. She was united in marriage to Larry Rygh on November 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Immediately they became a blended family.

She worked at St. John’s as a certified nursing assistant for 35 years. Everyone cherished Connie at St. John’s.

Connie enjoyed bingo, going to the casino-playing penny slots, avid coffee drinker, taking family trips and spending time with grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Marian Odson; sisters Judy Nelson and Linda Radke.

Connie is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Gerald Shaffer, Walter Shaffer, Derek (Jenna) Rygh, Cory Shaffer, April Rygh and Chris Rygh; grandchildren, Karrah Rygh, Kaitlyn Rygh, Kaydence Rygh, Kendrick Rygh, Ezra Rygh, Elias Rygh, Ryker Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Liberty Rygh and 2 on the way; sisters, Jeannie (Lyle) Boyer and Carolyn (Arlan) Kjarland; brother, Duane Odson.

Memorial Service 1 pm, Monday, November 29, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation starting at 12:00 pm.