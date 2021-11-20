Court dispositions: Oct. 14-26, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

Oct. 14

Jacey Taylor Anderson, 22, 1904 Bridge Ave. Apt. 102, Albert Lea. Count 1: Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $310.

Dustin James Kashus, 22, 404 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 40 days, stay for 40 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $390. Count 2: Trespass – return to property to harass/abuse/threat. Dismissed.

Juan Herrera, 18, 609 11th St. NW, Austin. Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Dismissed.

Micah Hildon Ogren, 29, 1604 W. Richway Dr., Albert Lea. Local confinement 180 days, stay 176 for two years, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $100.

Moo Chris Paw, 22, 606 Water St. Apt. 3, Albert Lea. Traffic – school bus – passing on right when flashing amber signs displayed. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $310. Count 2: Divers’ licenses – instruction permit violations. Dismissed.

Angelo Allan Petersen, 19, 1302 Crestview Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Christine Catherine Thofson, 48, 918 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Continued for dismissal. Supervised probation for one year.

Dominique Debora Wilbor, 36, 306 2nd St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Third-degree burglary – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft – misdemeanor. Local confinement 909 days, credit for time served 89 days. Restitution $77.23. Fees $155.Count 3: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Possession of stolen property – misdemeanor. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 89 days. Fees: $75.

Elmer Antonio Chavez, 31, 2739 Scott Ave., Des Moines, IA. No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Oct. 15

Pedro Jose Benitez, 62, 909 Janson St. Unit 113, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $310.

Keng Hang, 32, 735 Jessie St. Apt. 1, St. Paul. Count 1: Felony – possession of stolen property. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months. Fees $155. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Michael Dennis Gardner, 70, 78-6800 Alii Dr., Apt. 19, Kailua Kona, HI. Count 1: Speeding 98/70. Fees $280.

Christopher Scott Kelly, 30. Count 1: DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days for two years. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 2: DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 3: Duty to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable. Dismissed.

Nathan Michael Pettis, 20, 18917 Excalibur Trail, Farmington. Count 1: Speeding 99/70. Fees $280.

James Christian Siewert, 25, 115 6th St. NW, Apt. B, Rochester. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Oct. 18

Jacob Alan Gardner, 34, 1106 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement 90 day, stay 80 days for one year, credit for time served three days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees. $80.

Pa Lee Klo, 37, 1814 Viking Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – Misdemeanor DWI – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement 90 days, stay 84 days for two years, credit for time served six days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500.

Seth Allen Larson, 41, 229 W Holly St., Owatonna. Count 1: Misdemeanor domestic abuse – violate order for protection. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year.

Cindy Marie Lenius, 57, 720 2nd Ave. S, unit 1, Sioux Falls, SD. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Errick Dehavon McKenzie II, 25, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center. 9/26/20 offense, count 1: Felony domestic assault by strangulation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic Assault misdemeanor. Dismissed. 12/18/20 offense, count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 12/19/20 offense, count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, credit for time served 100 days. Fees $155. 12/20/20 offense, count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 12/24/20 offense, count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. 12/21/20 offense, count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. 12/17/20 offense, count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 180 days, credit for time served 102 days. Fees $155.

Keora Shana Turner, 18, homeless. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Joshua Daniel Brown, 34, 110 4th St. W, Walters. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jada Faye Trom Padilla, 20, 12088 720th St., Blooming Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Richard Lee Hoiseth, 76, 23716 800th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 78/55. Fees $220.

Oct. 22

Jayson Edmund Herold, 21, 1716 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180.

Anthony Michael Whelan, 39, 319 E Hickory St., Mankato. Count 1: Methamphetamine possession in a park zone – third-degree felony. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $155.

Lynndzie Erica Allen, 25, 201 1st Ave. N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Asia Areill Macklin, 26, 202 S Market St., Elizabeth Town, PA. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Rene Alonso Ramirez, 39, 16907 Springlake Ct. #29, Hagerstown, MD. Count 1: Speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Oct. 25

Camylle Christine Bultman, 27, 21990 571st Ave., Austin. Count 1: Felony – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $200. Count 2: Giving peace officer false name. Dismissed.

Shawn Eric Campagna, 47, 207 Oxford St. Worthington, MN. 2/15/17 offense, count 1: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Dismissed. 5/17/17 offense, count 2: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Dismissed. 8/5/17 offense, count 3: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Dismissed.

Shawn Eric Campagna, 47, 1309 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. 8/3/18 offense, count 1: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud, 24 months. Fees $80.

Shawn Eric Campagna, 47, 631 E 5th St., Albert Lea. 4/1/20 offense, count 1: Predatory offender registration violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud, 24 months. Fees $205.

Cassandra Anne Vanderwoude, 43, Albert Lea. 8/21/19 offense, count 1: Fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance – oxycodone. Dismissed. Count 2: Fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance – oxycodone. Dismissed. 11/14/18 offense, count 1: Offering forged check – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 263 for two years, credit for time served 102 days. Restitution $2292. Fees $205.

Ahmed Olad Mohamud, 25, 474 St. Paul Pl. #474, Owatonna. Count 1: Speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Justin Allan Salgy, 45, 12341 782nd Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Seat belt required. Fees $105. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Oct. 26

Amber Nicole Armstrong, 30, 621 Hope Lane, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Todd Edwin Radke, 57, 719 Alcove St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 27, 2019 21 Ave. S, unit 23, Minneapolis. Count 1: Drivers License – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Hana Abdulkadir Ahmed, 20, 7721 NW 86th St., Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Ahmad Demophanes Coleman, 31, 724 Science Hill Dr., St. Louis, MO. Count 1: Open bottle. Fees $180.

David Alexander Ramirez Najarro, 24, 42525 Braddock Rd., Chantilly, VA. Count 1: Speeding 91/70. Fees $220. Count 2: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Emily Ann Torres, 24, 920 W. Front St. Apt. L3, Albert Lea. Count 1: Contempt of court – disorderly – interrupt proceedings. Local confinement 30 days.

Jose Alarcon Jr., 34. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine, fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 304 days for one year, credit for time served 61 days. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Magen Kylee Atkins, 31, 2019 Main St. E, unit 101, Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Fees $180.

James Daniel Williams, 30, 919 41st NW, Rochester. 9/9/18 offense, count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. Concurrent local confinement 180 days, credit for time served 173. Fees $206. 4/11/19 offense, count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. Concurrent local confinement 180 days, credit for time served 173 days. Fees $205.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.