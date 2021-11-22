Cynthia “Cindy” L. Enderson

Cynthia “Cindy” Lea Enderson, age 72, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 20, 2021. Cindy met a significant cancer challenge with epic strength and determination. She took advantage of all that Mayo Clinic doctors offered her to extend her life. Cindy was always moving with a positive approach to everything.

Cindy was born on September 8, 1949 to George and Nellie Johnson. She graduated from Richfield High School. Cindy married Larry J. Enderson, and they have been together for 43 years.

After a long career in insurance as office manager in the Twin Cities, s he worked at Cafourek Insurance Company and retired from Albert Lea School district 241.

Cindy enjoyed gardening, listening to music, traveling, “birding” and mostly cherished being a grandma and great-grandma, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Larry; children, Erik Ojala, Jennifer (Greg) Woods, Jay (Cheryl) Enderson, Tina Jensen; grandchildren, Josh Enderson, Alex (Paige) Enderson, Logan (Lauren) Enderson, Sami Jensen, Ellie Woods and Thomas Woods; great grandchildren, Aubrey Enderson, Chase Enderson and Isla Enderson; sisters, Barbara (Bill) McGuire and Sheril (Phil) Coumbe; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Maas and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Nellie Johnson; mother-in-law, Adeline Enderson; father-in-law, Severt Enderson and brother-in-law, Richard Maas.

Memorial Service 11 am, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Salem Lutheran Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Salem Lutheran Church.