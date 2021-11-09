Cynthia “Cynde” G. Trebil

Cynthia (Cynde) Grayce Trebil, age 75, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 peacefully at home in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Cynthia Grayce Friedline Trebil was born November 6, 1946 in Mason City, IA, the daughter of James M. and Dorothy D. (Dixson) Friedline. Cynde graduated from Newman Catholic High School in Mason City, IA. She went on to earn her Associate in Arts degree from Mason City Junior College and her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from St. Catherine University in Saint Paul with summers studying at the University of Northern Iowa and University of Minnesota.

On July 12, 1969, she married her soul mate, Gary L. Trebil, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Plymouth, IA. It was a blessed ceremony that most remember fondly due to it being an excessively hot day. Together they celebrated 52 years of marriage, though first met in kindergarten in 1951.

Cynde first taught music and visual arts at St Joseph’s Catholic School in Mason City, IA, followed by 5 years as a Display Advertising Supervisor at JC Penny. She then worked with Celebrity Jewelry home sales and babysat, before taking on her dream job of being a stay-at-home mom to their two children, Nathan and Anne. As she would proudly share, she “wanted to be a mom her whole life.” After lovingly caring for their children for 28 years, Cynde worked as Office Manager at Christenson Plumbing & Heating prior to retirement.

Through the years, she was an active member and volunteer at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church and a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Cynde played cards monthly for 35 years with dear friends in their special card club and enjoyed frequent visits from her affectionately named Garage Girls. She was an avid golfer and member of the Clarks Grove Ladies League. Cynde also enjoyed reading, puzzles, crafting, vacation planning, continuing her family’s 7th generation Grandma Cookie tradition, and spending time with her grandchildren.

When thinking of Cynde, many think about her love of elephants and her extensive collection. Many have attempted to count all of them throughout the years. Her love and passion for elephants was very fitting as Cynde embodied many of the trait’s elephants symbolize including strength, loyalty, devotion, wisdom, and memory.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Gary Trebil; children Nate (Sara) Trebil and Anne (David) Bachem; grandchildren Saylor, Madelyn, and Leo; siblings Priscilla (Rodger) Kelber and John (Connie) Friedline, as well as many other extended family members and friends.

Cynde was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law John M. and Elaine A. Trebil; sisters-in-law Janice K. Harper and Judith A. Johanson; and brother-in-law Jerry W. Harper.

Visitation will take place from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will then begin at 10:00 a.m. with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. Interment will follow fellowship at Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa.

Memorial contributions can be made in Cynde’s name to St. Theodore’s Catholic Church in Albert Lea and The ALS Association – MN, ND, SD Chapter.