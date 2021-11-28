David Aeikens

David Paul Aeikens, 53, of Minneapolis, died from complications from a liver condition early Wednesday, November 24, 2021, with his parents by his side at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

He is survived by his parents, Leo and Sara Aeikens of Northfield, formerly of Albert Lea, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life for David will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home, 1316 Division Street South, Northfield. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Bierman Funeral Home and will resume one hour prior to the service, Wednesday.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Society of Professional Journalists.

