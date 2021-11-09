Dean Edward Lindquist, age 92, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on November 8, 2021at Throne Crest Senior Living.

Dean was born on September 30, 1929 in Newry Township, MN, the son of Gordon and Selma Lindquist.

He retired from Cargill as a Maintenance Plant Supervisor after 25 years. Dean enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lindquist; parents, Gordon and Selma Lindquist; brothers, Don, Spen and Jim; sister-in-law, Ardell Lindquist and brother-in-law, Ron Johnson.

Dean is survived by his daughter, Gayle (Jim); granddaughter, Gillian (Erik) Rauglas; great-granddaughters, Genevieve and Adeleine; sister, Dorothy Johnson; sister-in-law, Eileen Lindquist and Evie Lindquist; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM.