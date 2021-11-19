Delores Maree Indrelie

Delores M. (Duncan) Indrelie of Albert Lea, MN died on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Delores was born on August 23, 1936 in Alden, Minnesota to Dallas and Margaret (Wilkinson) Duncan.

Delores attended and graduated from Alden high school and was later employed with the Albert Lea Medical Center as a material management specialist.

She married Lowell Indrelie and they had 4 children. She was a member at United Methodist Church in Albert Lea. Delores enjoyed spending time with her family and especially adored her grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her children; Nancy (Todd) Christopherson of Burnsville, MN, Barbara (Steven) Anderson of Albert Lea, MN and Mark (Jessica) Indrelie of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) DeMarchi, Holly (Steven) Owens, Ryan (Emily) Christopherson, Derek Anderson, Andrew (Keeley) Hruska, Ashley (Brandon) O’Malley, Kylie Indrelie, Lauren (John) Kuznia, Spencer Indrelie, Cole Indrelie, and Kadin Indrelie; son-in-law Edward Hruska of Lake City, MN; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Reece, Beckett, Taylor, Evan, Henry, Avery, Weslie, and Bailey; sister, Eleanor (Bernard) Ignaszewski of Albert Lea, MN; sisters-in-law, Lois Tukua and Deloris Goskeson; brothers-in-law, Dale (Peggy) Indrelie and Robert (Shirley) Indrelie; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell, in 1986; daughter, Susan Hruska; great granddaughter, Sydney Kay O’Malley; parents Dallas and Margaret Duncan.

Visitation 5 pm-7pm, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral Service, 11 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at United Methodist Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am. Pastor John Mitchem will be officiating. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.