Denis C. Flaherty, age 77, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 18, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Kathleen Flaherty.

Denis is survived by his wife, Ellen; children, Sean (Kris) Flaherty and Stephanie (Brian) Pfeiffer; grandchildren, Katherine, Michael, Laura, Reilly, Delaney and Quinn; brother, Michael (Christine) Flaherty; sisters, Mary (Jim) Ritter and Ann (Des) Holms and his dog, Zara.

A private family service was be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 11 am.