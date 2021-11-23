Doris L. Callahan

Doris Lorraine Callahan passed away on November 20, 2021. She was born June 27, 1924 to Everett and Lucy (Yarwood) Subra in Mower County, Minnesota, the second of nine children. Doris went to country school and then to LeRoy High School, graduating in 1942. She had one year of teacher’s training in Austin and taught country schools in Freeborn County for 13 years. All the while she commuted summers to Mankato State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree+30. She taught an additional 25 years at North Side School in Albert Lea, retiring in 1982.

On June 4, 1946 she married Patrick L. Callahan at St. Theodore Church in Albert Lea, where she remained a member.

Doris enjoyed a very full life. She played in the band all through high school and was vice president of her class her senior year, among other activities.

In her younger years she was active CCW and was on the educational committee at St. Theodore. She helped originate and taught summer bible school in the church.

She was a member of the Freeborn County Historical Society, American Association of University Women, American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries, Eagles, Audubon, Senior Center, NRTA, REAM, SEREAM and was president, vice president and secretary of the Albert Lea Retired Educators Association.

Doris enjoyed teaching, cooking, baking, reading, traveling, the Minnesota Twins, playing cards, dancing, birdwatching and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Kelly (Sue) of Albert Lea; grandchildren, Patrick Evan (Cara) of Minneapolis and Erin of Albert Lea; 3 great grandsons, Dylan, Jayden and Sylas; sisters, Lila Parker of Pineville, North Carolina and Lorraine Monahan of Winona; brother, Loren (Romelle) Subra of Blair, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Marlyn Subra of West Union, Iowa; special friends, Earl and Barb (McCullough) Laufenberg, Cashton, Wisconsin and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Pat; brother, Roger Subra, Glenn (Ardyce) Subra; sisters, Irene (Simon) Thompson, LaVonne (George) Hermann and Violet (Gerald) Bicknese and special friend, Lyle McCullough.

Memorial Service, 4 pm, Friday, November 26, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 3 pm.