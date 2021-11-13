Freeborn County Arts Initiative awarded SEMAC grant

The Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) this week awarded 54 grants for a total of $419,420 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 21 Legacy grants for $193,085; 12 programming grants for arts organizations for $57,750; four small towns/rural areas grants for $17,010; two arts management training grants for $1,575; and 15 general operating support grants to arts organizations for $150,000.

Included in the grants was the Freeborn County Arts Initiative, which received a $5,000 general operating support grant for maintenance and facilities.

SEMAC is the state arts board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota Legislature.

The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.