Freeborn County reports new COVID-19 death

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death on Monday of a person between 80 and 84 years old.

The death is the county’s 44th since the start of the pandemic and one of 37 reported across the state on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Statewide, 4,718 new cases were reported.

Freeborn County also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and no new hospitalizations.

The new cases included the following:

• Two people between 5 and 9

• One person between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• One person in their 20s

• Two people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• One person in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• One person in their 70s

• Two people in their 80s

The county currently has 160 active cases.

Across the area, the following new cases were reported:

• Faribault County: 17 new cases

• Mower County: nine new cases

• Steele County: 28 new cases

• Waseca County: 12 new cases

The data was for the time period between 4 a.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.