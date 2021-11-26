Freeborn County reports third COVID-19 death in less than a week

Several COVID-19 deaths were reported in Freeborn County and the surrounding area on Friday in the regular update from health officials.

Freeborn County reported its third COVID-19 death in a week on Friday of a person between 65 and 69 years of age. The death of another person between 90 and 94 was reported Wednesday and another between 80 and 84 was reported on Monday.

The county has now had 46 COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday two deaths were also reported in Mower County, one of a person between 75 and 79 and a second between 80 and 84.

One death was reported in Faribault County of a person between 75 and 89, and one death of a person between 60 and 64 was reported in Steele County.

The data posted was through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Health officials stated 23 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday.

The following were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: five new cases

• Mower County: nine new cases

• Steele County: 33 new cases

• Waseca County: 18 new cases

Across the state, 4,131 new cases were reported, along with 56 deaths.