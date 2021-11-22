Genevieve “Gen” B Olson

Genevieve “Gen” Brandt Olson, age 81, of Albert Lea, passed away on November 18, 2021.

Genevieve was born on April 10, 1940 in Edina, MN to Boyd and Nona Brandt.

She married Duane Olson in 1986 and had an immediate blended family.

Throughout Genevieve’s life she gave back to her community through volunteering with organizations such as Sisters of St Francis as a Cojourner, the remodeling committee at St Theodore’s Church, Christian Initiation for Adults, the fundraiser for Riverland Community College in Albert Lea and was at one time a chairperson for the Freeborn County Republican Party.

Gen worked at Wilson and Company in sales as well as computer sales at Info Pro Computer Company.

She adored the day she became a Grandmother, Duane and Gen treasured all the moments shared with them and her family. She loved the beauty of the North Shore and Canadian border and enjoyed many trips to that area. Genevieve liked to stay active by walking and going fishing. Gen also was a voracious reader.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Nona Brandt; brother, Boyd Jr.

Gen is survived by her husband, Duane; children, John (Sue) Tasker, Maxine Tasker and Lisa Schaefer, Cindy (Darrell) Farr, Dan (Carolyn) Olson, Beth (Marc) Lybeck, Jane (Bill) Hilgedick and Doug (Annie) Olson; Duane and Gen together had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great great-grandchild; brothers, John and Robert Brandt; sister, Trudie (Jack) Stolski; nephews, Sean and Matt Stolski; niece, Laura Stolski; grandnephew, Breyden Stolski; special friends, Judy Popp-Anderson and Judy Hanson.

Memorial Mass 11 am, November 24, 2021 at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 am.

Memorials preferred to American Cancer Society.