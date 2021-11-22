Geraldine D. “Jerry” (Gulbrandson) Hanson, age 95, died Nov. 17, 2021 at Lyngblomsten Care Center, St Paul, MN. She was born Dec. 7, 1925 in Albert Lea, MN, daughter of Gilbert and Olive (Peterson) Gulbrandson. She lived in Albert Lea for most of her life and in the Twin Cities since 1999.

She graduated Albert Lea High School in 1944. She married her high school sweetheart, John “Jack” Hanson, in June 1947 after his discharge from the U.S. Navy. They raised their three children, Jill Jacobson (Charles), Thomas (Susan Harrison), and Mark in Albert Lea. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lorraine Slette Porter, and her husband Jack in March 2009. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The Hansons were active members of Grace Lutheran Church where they had many good friends and supported the church’s service and ministries. Jerry’s life was defined by her dedication to her Lord, her church, and her family. She was a great example of the faithful “Lutheran church lady”— always ready to serve others.

Her hands were busy caring for people or in arts and crafts. She was an avid sewer and quilter and loved knitting and other needle work. She also tried ceramics, rosemåling and watercolor painting. She read over 50 books a year on her “high-tech” digital book until her eyesight dimmed recently. She ran a small catering business in Albert Lea for several years and worked at a bakery and coffee shop in downtown Albert Lea.

Jerry and Jack enjoyed family picnics, camping in Minnesota’s state parks, and often made trips to St. Paul’s Como Zoo and the Minnesota State Fair with their children. After retirement, they loved to travel and make trips to visit their grandchildren. The couple moved to Richfield, MN in late 1999 when medical issues made it easier for them to be near their children.

Jerry was among the last of her generation—“the greatest generation”— and leaves an example of a full life but also an emptiness in the lives of many. She will be truly missed by family and friends who loved her and whom she loved and served through the years.

Her family wish to thank all who lovingly visited and cared for her in her final years and months, especially her pastors, the staff of Village Shores Retirement Center, LifeSpark hospice, and Lyngblomsten Care Center.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 26 at 2:00 PM at University Lutheran Church of Hope, 601 13th Ave SE, Minneapolis.

State and local Covid protocols of masking and social distancing will be observed. She will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery, Minneapolis.

Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, Albert Lea or Lyngblomsten Foundation, St. Paul are preferred.