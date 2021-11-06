Halverson Star Class: Golden Plate and ROAR winners
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
- Jenna Hegwood's second graders at Halverson are stars. They earned the Golden Plate Award and the ROAR in Phy Ed Award this week! Both awards are focused on demonstrating respect, ownership, acceptance and readiness. Provided
