Internet scam reported and other reports
Published 8:53 am Thursday, November 18, 2021
Deputies received a report at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday of a resident in Clarks Grove who had lost almost $8,000 in an internet scam.
Fraudulent unemployment claim filed
Police received a report at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday of a fraudulent unemployment claim that had been filed against an Albert Lea resident.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 47, on a local warrant at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday.
Tyler Anthony Hall, 37, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:24 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.