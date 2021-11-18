Internet scam reported and other reports

Published 8:53 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

By Staff Reports

Deputies received a report at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday of a resident in Clarks Grove who had lost almost $8,000 in an internet scam.

Fraudulent unemployment claim filed

Police received a report at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday of a fraudulent unemployment claim that had been filed against an Albert Lea resident.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 47, on a local warrant at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday.

Tyler Anthony Hall, 37, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:24 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

