Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Dempewolf will be held at 10AM on Friday (11/12) at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Fr. Kurt Farrell will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville. Visitation will be 4-6 PM on Thursday (11/11) at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

Janice Janelle Dempewolf, age 86 of Albert Lea, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Albert Lea, MN.

Janice was born on August 3, 1935 to Henry and Emma (Solum) Edwin in Albert Lea. She was the ninth of ten children. Janice grew up in the Wells, MN area and attended school in Freeborn. She married Maynard Dempewolf on February 17, 1952. After they were married they moved to Glenville and later moved to Albert Lea where they raised their family. Janice worked at the Canton Cafe for 25 years as a waitress.

Janice loved baking, cooking, and gardening. She was a part of the Auxiliary at St. Theodore Catholic Church and also helped out in the kitchen whenever she could. Most of all, she loved to spend time with family and friends.

Janice is survived by her children Diane (Roy) Stockwell and Mark (Sharon) Dempewolf; grandchildren Julie Dempewolf, Jennifer Dempewolf, Janelle Stockwell, Casey Dempewolf, Jayda (Shannon) Oakland, Jacob (Hillary) Stockwell, and Broc (Tonia) Dempewolf; great grandchildren Andrea, Nicholas, Kyler, Caleb, Mallory, Markus, Addison, Henry, Claire, Grant, Emma, and Olivia; sister Marlyss (Sid) Johnson; sisters-in-law Jane Edwin, Ila Jean (Gene) Loge, and Clarice Dempewolf; brother-in-law Arden Bergland; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard; siblings and their spouses Lorraine (Ace) Teske, Dolores (Don) Carlsen, Verna (Robert) Nelson, Howard Edwin, Elaine (Ed) Doyle, LaVonne (Elmer) Morgan, Donald (Fern) Edwin, and RaMona Edwin.