Kameron William Larson

Funeral Service for Kameron Larsen will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Rev. Don Malinksy will officiate. Visitation will be Friday December 3, 2021 from 4-7PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday. The service will be livestreamed via www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Kameron William Larsen, age 19 of Albert Lea, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in Albert Lea.

Kameron was born on August 25, 2002 to Roseann and Tucker Larsen in Albert Lea. Kameron attended Albert Lea High School and was a member of the graduating class of 2020. Kameron enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved getting together for holidays and eating a large meal. He could always be found in a POLO shirt and his white Air Force 1 shoes.

Kameron is survived by his mom Roseann (Seth Larson) Larsen; his father Tucker (Amber Voshell) Larsen; siblings Kourtney, Kolten, Kollin, and Tyler; fur siblings Dolly, Willow and Sookie; maternal grandparents Scott and Patty Stahl; aunts and uncles: Uncle Mark and family, Tyler and family, Dawn and family, and Jennifer and family; many cousins, other relatives and friends

Kameron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Jeff and Cindy Larsen; other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Kameron’s family asks that you make a donation in his name to the Fountain Centers of Albert Lea.